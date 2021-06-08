Actor Bob McGrath is 89. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 78. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 77. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 72. Actor Richard Thomas is 70. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 70. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 70. Comedian Tim Allen is 68. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 64. Actor Ally Sheedy is 59. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 59. Rock musician Paul DeLisle (deh-LYL’) (Smash Mouth) is 58. Actor Lisa Vidal is 56. Singer David Gray is 53. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 53. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 52. Actor Jamie Walters is 52. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 51. Country singer Susan Haynes is 49. Actor Steve-O is 47. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 43. Actor Ethan Embry is 43. Actor Chris Evans is 40. Actor Sarah Schaub is 38. Singer Raz B is 36. Actor Kat Dennings is 35. Actor Ashley Olsen is 35. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 35. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 34. Actor Aaron Johnson is 31.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:22 AM
Sunset: 08:38:42 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:13 AM
Sunset: 08:39:14 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:06 AM
Sunset: 08:39:44 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SSW @ 23mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 52F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM
Sunset: 08:40:13 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM
Sunset: 08:40:41 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:56 AM
Sunset: 08:41:06 PM
Humidity: 7%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:47:57 AM
Sunset: 08:41:31 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.