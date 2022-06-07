Actor Bob McGrath is 90. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 79. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 78. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 73. Actor Richard Thomas is 71. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 71. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 71. Comedian Tim Allen is 69. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 65. Actor Ally Sheedy is 60. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 60. Rock musician Paul De Lisle (deh-LYL’) (Smash Mouth) is 59. Actor Lisa Vidal is 57. Singer David Gray is 54. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 54. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 53. Actor Jamie Walters is 53. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 52. Country singer Susan Haynes is 50. Actor Steve-O is 48. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 44. Actor Ethan Embry is 44. Actor Chris Evans is 41. Actor Sarah Schaub is 39. Singer Raz B is 37. Actor Kat Dennings is 36. Actor Ashley Olsen is 36. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 36. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 35. Actor Aaron Johnson is 32.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge: Probable case to charge Peters, Knisley sufficient
- How Mayfly Outdoors grew and thrived in Montrose
- JUCO World Series scores, schedule, May 31, 2022
- Enstrom owners to spearhead financial campaign to replace CMU's Robinson Theater
- JUCO World Series schedule, May 31, 2022
- Championship Central: Vaqueros claim JUCO title
- JUCO World Series scores, schedule
- Grand Junction establishes truck routes, bans compression brakes
- Caprock Academy rated the top school in the Grand Valley
- Viral Boebert challenger Alex Walker has family political connections, few district ties
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:37 AM
Sunset: 08:37:55 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:26 AM
Sunset: 08:38:28 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:17 AM
Sunset: 08:39:01 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: W @ 14 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM
Sunset: 08:39:31 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 67F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:04 AM
Sunset: 08:40 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 05:48 AM
Sunset: 08:40:28 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM
Sunset: 08:40:54 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low around 55F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.