R&B singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 88. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 76. Actor Simon Callow is 73. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 73. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 71. Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) is 69. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 68. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 68. Actor Julie Hagerty is 67. Actor Polly Draper is 67. Rock musician Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 64. Actor Eileen Davidson is 63. Actor Helen Hunt is 59. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche) is 59. Actor Courteney Cox is 58. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 58. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 56. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 53. Actor Leah Remini is 52. Actor Jake Busey is 51. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 49. Actor Greg Vaughan is 49. Actor Elizabeth Reaser is 47. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) is 46. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 42. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 41. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 41. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 38. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 25. Actor Sterling Jerins is 18.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge: Probable case to charge Peters, Knisley sufficient
- How Mayfly Outdoors grew and thrived in Montrose
- JUCO World Series scores, schedule, May 31, 2022
- Enstrom owners to spearhead financial campaign to replace CMU's Robinson Theater
- JUCO World Series schedule, May 31, 2022
- Championship Central: Vaqueros claim JUCO title
- JUCO World Series scores, schedule
- Grand Junction establishes truck routes, bans compression brakes
- Caprock Academy rated the top school in the Grand Valley
- Viral Boebert challenger Alex Walker has family political connections, few district ties
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:37 AM
Sunset: 08:37:55 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:26 AM
Sunset: 08:38:28 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:17 AM
Sunset: 08:39:01 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: W @ 14 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM
Sunset: 08:39:31 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 67F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:04 AM
Sunset: 08:40 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 05:48 AM
Sunset: 08:40:28 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM
Sunset: 08:40:54 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low around 55F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.