Actor Peter Lupus is 89. Movie director Ken Loach is 85. Actor William Lucking is 80. Singer Barry Manilow is 78. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 78. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 70. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 67. Actor Jon Gries (gryz) is 64. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 63. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 63. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 61. Actor Greg Kinnear is 58. Actor Kami Cotler is 56. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 56. Actor Jason Patric is 55. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 51. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 50. Tennis player Venus Williams is 41. Actor Arthur Darvill is 39. Actor Jodie Whittaker is 39. Actor Manish Dayal is 38. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 38. Actor Marie Avgeropoulos is 35. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 34. NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 28. Actor Damani Roberts is 25. Actor KJ Apa is 24.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:18 AM
Sunset: 08:38:42 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM
Sunset: 08:39:14 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM
Sunset: 08:39:44 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SSW @ 23mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 52F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:57 AM
Sunset: 08:40:13 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:53 AM
Sunset: 08:40:40 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:52 AM
Sunset: 08:41:06 PM
Humidity: 7%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:47:52 AM
Sunset: 08:41:30 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.