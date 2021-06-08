Actor Gena (JEH’-nuh) Rowlands is 91. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 81. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 79. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi (soo chee) is 76. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 74. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 73. Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 71. Musician Larry Dunn is 68. Actor Kathleen Turner is 67. Country singer Doug Stone is 65. Singer Mark DeBarge is 62. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 59. Actor Andy Lauer is 58. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 57. Rock singer-musician Brian Vander Ark (Verve Pipe) is 57. Actor Samuel West is 55. Actor Mia Sara is 54. TV personality Lara Spencer is 52. Rock musician Brian “Head” Welch is 51. Actor Jean Dujardin is 49. Actor Robin Tunney is 49. Actor Bumper Robinson is 47. Actor Poppy Montgomery is 46. Alt-country singer-musician Scott Avett (AY’-veht) (The Avett Brothers) is 45. Actor Ryan Hurst is 45. Actor Zoe Saldana is 43. Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 43. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 41. Actor Lauren Lee Smith is 41. Rapper Macklemore (Macklemore and Ryan Lewis) is 39. Actor Paul Dano is 37. New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 33. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 32. Actor Chuku Modu (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 31. Actor Atticus Shaffer is 23.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:18 AM
Sunset: 08:38:42 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM
Sunset: 08:39:14 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM
Sunset: 08:39:44 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SSW @ 23mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 52F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:57 AM
Sunset: 08:40:13 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:53 AM
Sunset: 08:40:40 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:52 AM
Sunset: 08:41:06 PM
Humidity: 7%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:47:52 AM
Sunset: 08:41:30 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.