Actor-singer Sally Kellerman is 84. Actor Ron Ely (EE’-lee) is 83. Filmmaker and movie historian Kevin Brownlow is 83. Actor Stacy Keach is 80. Rock musician Charlie Watts is 80. Actor Charles Haid is 78. R&B singer Chubby Tavares (Tavares) is 77. Movie director Lasse (LAH’-suh) Hallstrom is 75. Actor Jerry Mathers is 73. Actor Joanna Gleason is 71. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 69. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 67. Comedian Dana Carvey is 66. Actor Gary Grimes is 66. Pop musician Michael Steele is 66. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Actor Liam Cunningham is 60. Actor Navid Negahban is 57. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 53. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen (“The Real Housewives” TV franchise) is 53. Rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill) is 51. Actor Paula Cale is 51. Actor Anthony Montgomery is 50. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 49. Actor Wentworth Miller is 49. Rock musician Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane) is 45. Actor Zachary Quinto is 44. Actor Dominic Cooper is 43. Actor Nikki Cox is 43. Actor Justin Long is 43. Actor Deon Richmond is 43. Actor Morena Baccarin is 42. R&B singer Irish Grinstead (702) is 41. Rock musician Fabrizio Moretti (The Strokes) is 41. Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 41. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 35. Rapper/actor Awkwafina is 33. Actor Brittany Curran is 31. Actor Sterling Beaumon is 26.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:26 AM
Sunset: 08:29:09 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:52 AM
Sunset: 08:29:57 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 52F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:19 AM
Sunset: 08:30:43 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:48 AM
Sunset: 08:31:29 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:19 AM
Sunset: 08:32:14 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:51 AM
Sunset: 08:32:58 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:50:26 AM
Sunset: 08:33:41 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.