Composer Lalo Schifrin is 89. Actor Bernie Kopell is 88. Actor Monte Markham is 86. Songwriter Don Black is 83. Actor Mariette Hartley is 81. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 80. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 77. Actor Meredith Baxter is 74. Actor Michael Gross (Baxter's co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 74. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 74. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 73. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 71. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 70. Actor Robyn Douglass is 69. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 66. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 64. Actor Josh Pais is 63. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 62. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 61. Actor Marc Copage (koh-PAJ’) is 59. Actor Sammi Davis is 57. Actor Doug Savant is 57. Country musician Porter Howell is 57. Actor Michael Dolan is 56. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 56. Actor Carrie Preston is 54. Actor Paula Irvine is 53. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 51. Country singer Allison Moorer is 49. Actor Juliette Lewis is 48. Actor Maggie Siff is 47. Musician Justin Cary is 46. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 45. Actor Chris Pratt is 42. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 40. Britain’s Prince William is 39. Actor Jussie Smollett is 39. Actor Benjamin Walker is 39. Actor Michael Malarkey is 38. Pop singer Kris Allen (TV: “American Idol”) is 36. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 36. Actor Jascha Washington is 32. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 29. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 24.
