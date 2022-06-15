Composer Lalo Schifrin is 90. Actor Bernie Kopell is 89. Actor Monte Markham is 87. Songwriter Don Black is 84. Actor Mariette Hartley is 82. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 81. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 78. Actor Meredith Baxter is 75. Actor Michael Gross (Baxter’s co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 75. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 75. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 74. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 72. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 71. Actor Robyn Douglass is 70. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 67. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 65. Actor Josh Pais is 64. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 63. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 62. Actor Marc Copage (koh-PAJ’) is 60. Actor Sammi Davis is 58. Actor Doug Savant is 58. Country musician Porter Howell is 58. Actor Michael Dolan is 57. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 57. Actor Carrie Preston is 55. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 52. Country singer Allison Moorer is 50. Actor Juliette Lewis is 49. Actor Maggie Siff is 48. Musician Justin Cary is 47. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 46. Actor Chris Pratt is 43. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 41. Britain’s Prince William is 40. Actor Jussie Smollett is 40. Actor Benjamin Walker is 40. Actor Michael Malarkey is 39. Pop singer Kris Allen (TV: “American Idol”) is 37. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 37. Actor Jascha Washington is 33. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 30. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 25.
