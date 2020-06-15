Singer Diana Trask is 80. Musical conductor James Levine (luh-VYN’) is 77. Actor Ted Shackelford is 74. Actor Bryan Brown is 73. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 72. Actor Jim Metzler is 69. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 64. Actress Frances McDormand is 63. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 58. Actor Paul La Greca is 58. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 56. Rhythm and blues singer Chico DeBarge is 50. Actress Selma Blair is 48. Actor Joel Edgerton is 46. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 45. Rhythm and blues singer Virgo Williams (Ghostowns DJs) is 45. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier is 44. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 43. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 41. Actress Melissa Rauch is 40. Rock singer Duffy is 36. Country singer Katie Armiger is 29.

Tags

Recommended for you