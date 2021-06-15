Rock singer Arthur Brown is 79. Actor Michele Lee is 79. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 78. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 77. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 76. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 74. Actor Peter Weller is 74. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 72. Actor Nancy Allen is 71. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 71. Actor Joe Penny is 65. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark) is 62. R&B/pop singer-songwriter Siedah (sy-EE’-dah) Garrett is 61. Actor Iain Glen is 60. Rock singer Curt Smith is 60. Actor Danielle Spencer is 56. Actor Sherry Stringfield is 54. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 51. Actor Carla Gallo is 46. Actor Amir Talai (TV: “LA to Vegas”) is 44. Actor-producer Mindy Kaling is 42. Actor Minka Kelly is 41. Actor Vanessa Ray is 40. Actor Justin Hires is 36. Actor Candice Patton is 36. Singer Solange Knowles is 35. Actor Max Ehrich is 30. Actor Beanie Feldstein is 28.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:59 AM
Sunset: 08:41:58 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:03 AM
Sunset: 08:42:19 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM
Sunset: 08:42:38 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:48:17 AM
Sunset: 08:42:56 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:48:26 AM
Sunset: 08:43:11 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:48:37 AM
Sunset: 08:43:25 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:50 AM
Sunset: 08:43:38 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.