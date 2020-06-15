Actress June Lockhart is 95. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 87. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Floyd is 83. Actress Barbara Montgomery is 81. Actress Mary Beth Peil (peel) is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 78. Singer Carly Simon is 75. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 74. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 73. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 72. Rock singer Tim Finn is 68. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 66. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 66. Actor Michael Sabatino is 65. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais (jer-VAYZ’) is 59. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 57. Actress Erica Gimpel is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (dih-KEHM’-bay moo-TAHM’-boh) is 54. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 53. Contemporary Christian musician Sean Kelly (formerly with Sixpence None the Richer) is 49. Actress Angela Kinsey is 49. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (KROO’-gur) (Nickelback) is 48. Rock musician Mario Calire is 46. Actress Linda Cardellini is 45. Actress Busy Philipps is 41. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 17.

