Actor June Lockhart is 96. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 88. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 84. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 82. Actor Mary Beth Peil (peel) is 81. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 79. Singer Carly Simon is 76. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 75. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 74. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 73. Rock singer Tim Finn is 69. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 67. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 67. Actor Michael Sabatino is 66. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais (jer-VAYZ’) is 60. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 58. Actor Erica Gimpel is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (dih-KEHM’-bay moo-TAHM’-boh) is 55. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 54. Actor Angela Kinsey is 50. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (KROO’-gur) (Nickelback) is 49. Rock musician Mario Calire is 47. Actor Linda Cardellini is 46. Actor Busy Philipps is 42. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 18.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:56 AM
Sunset: 08:41:51 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48 AM
Sunset: 08:42:12 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:48:06 AM
Sunset: 08:42:31 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM
Sunset: 08:42:49 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:48:23 AM
Sunset: 08:43:05 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:48:34 AM
Sunset: 08:43:19 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:47 AM
Sunset: 08:43:31 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.