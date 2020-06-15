azz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 86. Actor Josef Sommer is 86. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 82. Rock singer Georgie Fame is 77. Actor Clive Francis is 74. Rhythm and blues singer Brenda Holloway is 74. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 70. Actor Robert Davi is 69. Singer-musician Mick Jones is 65. Actor Gedde Watanabe (GEH’-dee wah-tah-NAH’-bee) is 65. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 64. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 63. Singer Terri Nunn (Berlin) is 61. U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 59. Rock singer Harriet Wheeler (The Sundays) is 57. Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 52. Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 51. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 50. Actor Sean Hayes is 50. Actor Matt Letscher is 50. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 50. Actor Nick Offerman is 50. Actress Rebecca Budig is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Jeff Frankenstein (Newsboys) is 46. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 46. Rock musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) is 41. Pop-rock singer-musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) is 41. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 40. Actress Aubrey Plaza is 36. Actress-singer Jennette McCurdy is 28. Actress-singer Ariana Grande is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:57 AM
Sunset: 08:41:56 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SE @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM
Sunset: 08:42:17 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SSW @ 22mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:08 AM
Sunset: 08:42:35 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WSW @ 20mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:16 AM
Sunset: 08:42:53 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:48:25 AM
Sunset: 08:43:08 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:37 AM
Sunset: 08:43:22 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:50 AM
Sunset: 08:43:34 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20