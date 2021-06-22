Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 83. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 79. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 72. Actor Julia Duffy is 70. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 66. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 62. Actor Brian Drillinger is 61. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 55. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (AY’-aht), R-N.H., is 53. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko (peh-TREHN’-koh) is 52. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 52. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 51. TV personality Jo Frost is 51. Actor Yancey Arias is 50. Actor Christian Kane is 49. Actor Tobey Maguire is 46. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 45. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 43. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 39. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian (kar-DASH’-ee-uhn) is 37. Actor Drake Bell is 35. Actor Sam Claflin is 35. Actor India de Beaufort is 34. Actor Ed Westwick is 34. Actor Matthew Lewis (Film: “Harry Potter”; TV: “Ripper Street”) is 32. Actor Madylin Sweeten is 30. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 25. R&B singer H.E.R. is 24. Actor Chandler Riggs is 22.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:53 AM
Sunset: 08:43:45 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:09 AM
Sunset: 08:43:54 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 05:49:27 AM
Sunset: 08:44 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:46 AM
Sunset: 08:44:05 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:50:07 AM
Sunset: 08:44:08 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:50:29 AM
Sunset: 08:44:10 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: NE @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:50:53 AM
Sunset: 08:44:09 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.