Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 84. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 80. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 73. Actor Julia Duffy is 71. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 67. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 63. Actor Brian Drillinger is 62. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 56. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (AY’-aht), R-N.H., is 54. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko (peh-TREHN’-koh) is 53. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 53. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 52. TV personality Jo Frost is 52. Actor Yancey Arias is 51. Actor Christian Kane is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 47. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 46. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 44. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 40. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian (kar-DASH’-ee-uhn) is 38. Actor Drake Bell is 36. Actor Sam Claflin is 36. Actor India de Beaufort is 35. Actor Ed Westwick is 35. Actor Matthew Lewis (Film: “Harry Potter”; TV: “Ripper Street”) is 33. Actor Madylin Sweeten is 31. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 26. R&B singer H.E.R. is 25. Actor Chandler Riggs is 23.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Fifth suspect arrested in motel murder case
- Boebert: Abortion, escort allegations 'patently false'
- Woman pulled from Colorado River dies
- Man arrested for shooting gun downtown
- Old City Market development could start work this summer
- Peters: Gerald Wood 'perjured' himself
- Inmate died from fentanyl intoxication, coroner finds
- Sunset Mesa funeral home owner reaches plea deal
- Man who died on Plunge trail identified
- Former Mav Madris called up by Pirates
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:18 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:03 AM
Sunset: 08:43:29 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 63F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:49:18 AM
Sunset: 08:43:38 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:36 AM
Sunset: 08:43:46 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:54 AM
Sunset: 08:43:51 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:15 AM
Sunset: 08:43:55 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:50:37 AM
Sunset: 08:43:56 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.