Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 95. Former Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., is 87. Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 84. Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is 83. Rock musician Dave Knights (Procul Harum) is 76. Actor Bruce Davison is 75. Actor Kathy Bates is 73. Actor Alice Krige is 67. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 61. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 58. Actor Jessica Hecht is 56. Rock musician Saul Davies (James) is 56. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 55. Actor John Cusack is 55. Actor Gil Bellows is 54. Actor-singer Danielle Brisebois is 52. Jazz musician Jimmy Sommers is 52. Actor Tichina Arnold is 52. Actor Steve Burton is 51. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 50. Actor Alessandro Nivola (nih-VOH’-luh) is 49. Actor Camille Guaty is 45. Rock musician Tim Nordwind (OK Go) is 45. Rock musician Mark Stoermer (The Killers) is 44. Country singer Big Vinny Hickerson (Trailer Choir) is 38. Country singer Kellie Pickler is 35.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:02 AM
Sunset: 08:43:46 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 67F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:18 AM
Sunset: 08:43:55 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:35 AM
Sunset: 08:44:01 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:54 AM
Sunset: 08:44:06 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:15 AM
Sunset: 08:44:09 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:50:37 AM
Sunset: 08:44:11 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:51:01 AM
Sunset: 08:44:10 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.