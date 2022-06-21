Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 96. Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 85. Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is 84. Rock musician Dave Knights (Procul Harum) is 77. Actor Bruce Davison is 76. Actor Kathy Bates is 74. Actor Alice Krige is 68. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 62. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 59. Actor Jessica Hecht is 57. Rock musician Saul Davies (James) is 57. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 56. Actor John Cusack is 56. Actor Gil Bellows is 55. Actor-singer Danielle Brisebois is 53. Actor Tichina Arnold is 53. Actor Steve Burton is 52. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 51. Actor Alessandro Nivola (nih-VOH’-luh) is 50. Actor Camille Guaty is 46. Rock musician Tim Nordwind (OK Go) is 46. Rock musician Mark Stoermer (The Killers) is 45. Country singer Big Vinny Hickerson (Trailer Choir) is 39. Country singer Kellie Pickler is 36. Jamaican Olympic track star Elaine Thompson-Herah is 30.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Fifth suspect arrested in motel murder case
- Boebert: Abortion, escort allegations 'patently false'
- Woman pulled from Colorado River dies
- Man arrested for shooting gun downtown
- Old City Market development could start work this summer
- Peters: Gerald Wood 'perjured' himself
- Inmate died from fentanyl intoxication, coroner finds
- Sunset Mesa funeral home owner reaches plea deal
- Man who died on Plunge trail identified
- Former Mav Madris called up by Pirates
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:18 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:03 AM
Sunset: 08:43:29 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 63F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:49:18 AM
Sunset: 08:43:38 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:36 AM
Sunset: 08:43:46 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:54 AM
Sunset: 08:43:51 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:15 AM
Sunset: 08:43:55 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:50:37 AM
Sunset: 08:43:56 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.