The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 90. Actor Irma P. Hall is 86. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 82. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 76. Actor Penelope Wilton is 75. Singer Eddie Holman is 75. Actor Tristan Rogers is 75. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Singer Suzi Quatro is 71. Singer Deneice Williams is 71. Singer Dan Hill is 67. Actor Suzie Plakson is 63. Actor Scott Valentine is 63. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 57. Actor James Purefoy is 57. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 56. TV host Anderson Cooper is 54. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 53. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 42. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 50. Actor Vik Sahay is 50. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is 48. Actor Arianne Zucker is 47. Actor Nikki M. James is 40. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 35. Actor Josh Segarra is 35. Actor-singer Lalaine is 34. Actor Sean Berdy is 28. Actor Anne Winters is 27.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:33 AM
Sunset: 08:29:12 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:58 AM
Sunset: 08:30 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:25 AM
Sunset: 08:30:46 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:54 AM
Sunset: 08:31:32 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:25 AM
Sunset: 08:32:17 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:58 AM
Sunset: 08:33:01 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:50:32 AM
Sunset: 08:33:44 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.