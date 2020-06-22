Actress Lea Massari is 87. Actress Nancy Dussault (doo-SOH’) is 84. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 81. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 76. Actor Leonard Whiting is 70. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison is 68. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 67. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy is 58. Actor Rupert Graves is 57. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 54. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 54. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 51. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: “Living Biblically”) is 51. Actor Brian Bloom is 50. Actor Brian Vincent is 50. Actress Monica Potter is 49. Actress Molly Parker is 48. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 41. Actor Tom Burke is 39. Actress Lizzy Caplan is 38. Actress Susannah Flood is 38. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Fantasia is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 35. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: “The Goldbergs”) is 32.

