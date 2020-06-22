Actress Lea Massari is 87. Actress Nancy Dussault (doo-SOH’) is 84. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 81. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 76. Actor Leonard Whiting is 70. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison is 68. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 67. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy is 58. Actor Rupert Graves is 57. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 54. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 54. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 51. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: “Living Biblically”) is 51. Actor Brian Bloom is 50. Actor Brian Vincent is 50. Actress Monica Potter is 49. Actress Molly Parker is 48. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 41. Actor Tom Burke is 39. Actress Lizzy Caplan is 38. Actress Susannah Flood is 38. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Fantasia is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 35. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: “The Goldbergs”) is 32.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:52 AM
Sunset: 08:43:47 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:09 AM
Sunset: 08:43:55 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: W @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:27 AM
Sunset: 08:44:01 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:49:46 AM
Sunset: 08:44:06 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:50:08 AM
Sunset: 08:44:08 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:50:30 AM
Sunset: 08:44:09 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:50:54 AM
Sunset: 08:44:08 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 27