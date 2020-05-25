Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 95. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 86. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 81. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 81. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 75. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 73. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 73. Country singer Gail Davies is 72. Author Ken Follett is 71. Financial guru Suze Orman is 69. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 68. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 66. Jazz musician Kenny G is 64. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Actress Beth Hall is 62. Actor Jeff Garlin is 58. Actress Karen Sillas is 57. Actor Ron Livingston is 53. Singer Brian McKnight is 51. Rock musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 50. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 49. Actor Chad Allen is 46. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 46. Actress Navi Rawat (ROH'-waht) is 43. Actress Liza Weil is 43. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 41. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre (Simple Plan) is 39. Actress Chelsey Crisp is 37. Actress Amanda Crew is 34. Electronic musician Harrison Mills (Odesza) is 31. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 30. Actress Sophie Lowe is 30. Actor Hank Greenspan is ten.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:29 AM
Sunset: 08:29:18 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:55 AM
Sunset: 08:30:06 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:52:23 AM
Sunset: 08:30:52 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:52 AM
Sunset: 08:31:38 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:23 AM
Sunset: 08:32:23 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:50:56 AM
Sunset: 08:33:06 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:50:31 AM
Sunset: 08:33:49 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.