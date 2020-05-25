Singer-songwriter Gary "U.S." Bonds is 81. Country singer Joe Stampley is 77. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 76. Actor Robert Englund is 73. Folk singer Holly Near is 71. Singer Dwight Twilley is 69. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 68. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY'-ur-steen) is 68. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 64. Actress Amanda Pays is 61. Comedian Colin Quinn is 61. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 61. Rock musician Steve Vai is 60. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 59. Actor Jason Isaacs is 57. Actor Anthony Starke is 57. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 54. Actor Max Casella is 53. Actor Paul Giamatti is 53. Rhythm and blues singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 52. Rock musician James "Munky" Shaffer (Korn) is 50. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 48. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 47. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 46. Actress Sonya Walger is 46. Actress Staci Keanan is 45. Jazz singer Somi is 44. Actress Amber Borycki is 37. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 13.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:29 AM
Sunset: 08:29:18 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:55 AM
Sunset: 08:30:06 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:23 AM
Sunset: 08:30:52 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:52 AM
Sunset: 08:31:38 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:23 AM
Sunset: 08:32:23 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:50:56 AM
Sunset: 08:33:06 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:50:31 AM
Sunset: 08:33:49 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.