Movie director James Ivory is 94. Actor Virginia McKenna is 91. Singer Tom Jones is 82. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 79. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 76. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 74. Actor Anne Twomey is 71. Actor Liam Neeson is 70. Actor Colleen Camp is 69. Author Louise Erdrich (UR’-drihk) is 68. Actor William Forsythe is 67. Record producer L.A. Reid is 66. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 65. Former Vice President Mike Pence is 63. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 59. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 56. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 55. Actor Helen Baxendale is 52. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is 50. Actor Karl Urban is 50. TV personality Bear Grylls is 48. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 46. Actor Adrienne Frantz is 44. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 44. Actor Anna Torv is 43. Actor Larisa Oleynik (oh-LAY’-nihk) is 41. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 41. Actor Michael Cera is 34. Actor Shelley Buckner is 33. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 32. Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski is 31. Rapper Fetty Wap is 31.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Dem candidates for 3rd CD gang up on Boebert
- Palisade enacts moratorium on large residential developments
- Boebert, Coram face off in first primary debate
- John Reeder’s flagpole still has flag flying above Palisade
- Memorial Gardens' condition elicits outrage, sadness ahead of holiday for remembrance
- Wabash Valley brings potent lineup, solid pitching to GJ
- Bike part maker has grown along with cycling's popularity in region
- Baseball legends honored at JUCO banquet
- JUCO, Suplizio Field bring back fond recollections for 1982 Middle Geogia title team
- Work underway on road construction projects around Grand Junction
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:50:47 AM
Sunset: 08:33:15 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:50:23 AM
Sunset: 08:33:57 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:50:01 AM
Sunset: 08:34:38 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:41 AM
Sunset: 08:35:18 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:22 AM
Sunset: 08:35:56 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:05 AM
Sunset: 08:36:34 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:48:51 AM
Sunset: 08:37:10 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.