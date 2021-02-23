Actor Robert Clary is 95. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 94. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 77. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 77. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 77. Actor Dirk Benedict is 76. Actor-director Ron Howard is 67. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 67. Actor Catherine Bach is 66. Actor Tim Daly is 65. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 64. Rock musician Bill Leen is 59. Actor Bryan Batt is 58. Actor Maurice Bernard is 58. Actor Russell Wong is 58. Actor Chris Eigeman is 56. Actor John David Cullum is 55. Actor George Eads is 54. Actor Javier Bardem (HAH’-vee-ayr bahr-DEHM’) is 52. Actor Jack Davenport is 48. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 48. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 47. Singer Tate Stevens is 46. Actor Jensen Ackles is 43. TV host Donovan Patton is 43. Rock musician Sean Woolstenhulme (WOOL’-sten-hyoolm) is 40. Actor Joe Tippett is 39. Actor Lupita Nyong’o is 38. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 34. R&B singer Sammie is 34. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:54:56 AM
Sunset: 06:00:52 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:53:34 AM
Sunset: 06:01:58 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:52:11 AM
Sunset: 06:03:04 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:50:48 AM
Sunset: 06:04:09 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: W @ 16mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:49:23 AM
Sunset: 06:05:14 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: W @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:47:58 AM
Sunset: 06:06:19 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:46:32 AM
Sunset: 06:07:24 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot