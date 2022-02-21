Actor Robert Clary is 96. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 95. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 78. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 78. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 78. Actor Dirk Benedict is 77. Actor-director Ron Howard is 68. Country singer Janis Oliver (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 68. Actor Catherine Bach is 67. Actor Tim Daly is 66. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 65. Rock musician Bill Leen is 60. Actor Bryan Batt is 59. Actor Maurice Benard is 59. Actor Russell Wong is 59. Actor Chris Eigeman is 57. Actor George Eads is 55. Actor Javier Bardem (HAH’-vee-ayr bahr-DEHM’) is 53. Actor Jack Davenport is 49. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 49. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 48. Singer Tate Stevens is 47. Actor Jensen Ackles is 44. TV host Donovan Patton is 44. Actor Joe Tippett is 40. Actor Lupita Nyong’o is 39. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 35. R&B singer Sammie is 35. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 28.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:57:50 AM
Sunset: 05:58:18 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM
Sunset: 05:59:25 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:55:10 AM
Sunset: 06:00:32 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
Sunset: 06:01:38 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM
Sunset: 06:02:44 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM
Sunset: 06:03:49 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM
Sunset: 06:04:54 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
