Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young is 90. Actor Barbara Feldon is 89. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 76. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 75. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 74. Former Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., is 74. Rock singer-musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 73. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 72. Author Carl Hiaasen (HY’-ah-sihn) is 69. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 66. Actor Lesley Manville is 66. Actor Jerry Levine is 65. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 65. Actor Jason Beghe is 62. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 62. Actor Titus Welliver is 60. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 60. Actor Julia Campbell is 59. Actor Jake Weber is 59. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 54. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 54. CNN reporter Jake Tapper is 53. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 53. Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 49. Actor Rhys Coiro is 43. Country singer Holly Williams is 41. Actor Samm (cq) Levine is 40. Actor Jaimie Alexander is 38. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 28.
- Former Benge's Shoe Store, Hog and Hen storefronts find new tenants amid Downtown GJ moves
- Snoop Dogg to perform DJ Snoopadelic show in GJ
- Montrose’s Lopez beat nationally ranked wrestler to cap undefeated season
- Monument formation to be renamed under Haaland order
- Hill took pay cut from original deal in new D51 superintendent contract
- Groundbreaking for Grand Junction LDS Temple set for April 16
- D51 school board votes on superintendent contract for Brian Hill
- First family of Afghan refugees arrives in Grand Junction with community support
- Bin 707 chef Niernberg nominated for national award
- Cedaredge golf course at center of slew of resignations
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:48:12 AM
Sunset: 06:05:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:46:46 AM
Sunset: 06:07 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:45:19 AM
Sunset: 06:08:04 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:43:52 AM
Sunset: 06:09:08 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:42:23 AM
Sunset: 06:10:12 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:40:54 AM
Sunset: 06:11:15 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:39:25 AM
Sunset: 06:12:18 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
