Jazz musician Roy Haynes is 96. Songwriter Mike Stoller (STOH’-ler) is 88. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 82. R&B/gospel singer Candi Staton is 81. Opera singer Julia Migenes is 72. Actor William H. Macy is 71. Comedian Robin Duke is 67. Actor Dana Delany is 65. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is 64. Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 61. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 59. Actor Christopher Collet is 53. Rock musician Matt McDonough (Mudvayne) is 52. Actor Annabeth Gish is 50. Actor Tracy Wells is 50. Rapper-actor Common is 49. Rapper Khujo (Goodie Mob, The Lumberjacks) is 49. Singer Glenn Lewis is 46. Actor Danny Masterson is 45. Actor Noel Fisher is 37. Singers Natalie and Nicole Albino (Nina Sky) are 37. Actor Emile Hirsch is 36. Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 26. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 17.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:45 AM
Sunset: 06:08:23 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:43:33 AM
Sunset: 06:09:27 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:42:04 AM
Sunset: 06:10:30 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:40:35 AM
Sunset: 06:11:33 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:39:05 AM
Sunset: 06:12:36 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:37:35 AM
Sunset: 06:13:39 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:36:03 AM
Sunset: 06:14:42 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot