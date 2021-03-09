Former astronaut Frank Borman is 93. Actor Michael Caine is 88. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 88. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 82. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 80. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 76. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (payr-ah-ZAY’-dur) (formerly with Chicago) is 76. Actor Steve Kanaly is 75. Comedian Billy Crystal is 73. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 70. Country singer Jann Browne is 67. Actor Adrian Zmed is 67. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 63. Actor Laila Robins is 62. Actor Tamara Tunie (tuh-MAH’-ruh TOO’-nee) is 62. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald is 61. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 56. Actor Elise Neal is 55. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 55. Actor Megan Follows is 53. Rock musician Michael Bland is 52. Country singer Kristian Bush is 51. Rock musician Derrick is 49. Actor Betsy Brandt is 48. Actor Grace Park is 47. Actor Daniel Gillies is 45. Actor Corey Stoll is 45. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 42. Actor Chris Klein is 42. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 40. Actor Kate Maberly is 39. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 38. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is 37. Actor Jamie Bell is 35. Rock musician Este Haim (HY’-uhm) (Haim) is 35. NBA star Stephen Curry is 33. Actor Ansel Elgort is 27. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 24. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: “The Strange Ones”) is 19.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:34:34 AM
Sunset: 06:15:46 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:33:02 AM
Sunset: 06:16:48 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:31:29 AM
Sunset: 06:17:50 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:29:56 AM
Sunset: 06:18:51 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 06:28:23 AM
Sunset: 06:19:52 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NW @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:26:49 AM
Sunset: 07:20:53 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:25:15 AM
Sunset: 07:21:54 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot