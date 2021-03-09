Actor Judd Hirsch is 86. Jazz musician Charles Lloyd is 83. Rock musician Phil Lesh is 81. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 80. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 78. Rock singer-musician Howard Scott (War; Lowrider Band) is 75. Rock singer Ry Cooder is 74. Actor Frances Conroy is 68. Actor Craig Wasson is 67. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 66. Actor Joaquim de Almeida is 64. Actor Park Overall is 64. Movie director Renny Harlin is 62. Model Fabio is 60. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) is 59. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 58. R&B singer Rockwell is 57. Actor Chris Bruno is 55. Actor Kim Raver is 54. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 53. Rock musician Mark Hoppus is 49. Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 47. Actor Eva Longoria is 46. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 46. Rock DJ Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) is 44. Rapper Young Buck is 40. Actor Sean Biggerstaff is 38. Actor Kellan Lutz is 36. Actor Caitlin Wachs is 32.