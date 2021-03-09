Actor Hal Linden is 90. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney (muhl-ROO’-nee) is 82. Country singer Don Edwards is 82. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 76. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 75. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 73. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 72. Actor William Hurt is 71. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 71. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 70. Country musician Jim Seales (formerly w/Shenandoah) is 67. Actor Amy Aquino (ah-KEE’-noh) is 64. Movie director Spike Lee is 64. Actor Theresa Russell is 64. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 64. Actor Holly Hunter is 63. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 60. Actor-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 58. Actor David Thewlis is 58. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 56. Actor Jessica Lundy is 55. Actor Liza Snyder is 53. Actor Michael Rapaport is 51. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 50. Actor Cedric Yarbrough is 48. Actor Paula Garcés is 47. Actor Michael Genadry is 43. Actor Bianca Lawson is 42. Comedian-actor Mikey Day is 41. Actor Nick Blood (TV: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 39. Actor Michael Cassidy is 38. Actor-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 37. Actor Ruby Rose is 35. Actor Barrett Doss is 32.
