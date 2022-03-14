Actor Hal Linden is 91. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney (muhl-ROO’-nee) is 83. Country singer Don Edwards is 83. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 77. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 76. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 74. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 73. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 72. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 71. Actor Amy Aquino (ah-KEE’-noh) is 65. Movie director Spike Lee is 65. Actor Theresa Russell is 65. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 65. Actor Holly Hunter is 64. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 61. Actor-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 59. Actor David Thewlis is 59. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 57. Actor Jessica Lundy is 56. Actor Liza Snyder is 54. Actor Michael Rapaport is 52. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 51. Actor Cedric Yarbrough is 49. Actor Paula Garcés is 48. Actor Bianca Lawson is 43. Comedian-actor Mikey Day is 42. Actor Nick Blood (TV: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 40. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 40. Actor Michael Cassidy is 39. Actor-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 38. Actor Ruby Rose is 36. Actor Barrett Doss is 33.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Local skilled gaming businesses searched by FBI
- Sunken boat makes for unique scene at Highline Lake State Park
- Peters, Knisley surrender to law enforcement after indictments
- Boebert, others react to Peters indictment
- Growing vs. slow going: Colorado Outdoors opportunity zone outpacing Las Colonias
- Boebert votes against Ukraine aid, Russian oil imports
- Cameron Diaz 'never washes her face'
- Peters, Knisley out on bond
- Grand Junction man gets 14 years in fentanyl death case
- CPW agrees to new state park pass cost
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:07 AM
Sunset: 07:20:33 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:25:33 AM
Sunset: 07:21:34 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:23:58 AM
Sunset: 07:22:35 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM
Sunset: 07:23:35 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:20:48 AM
Sunset: 07:24:35 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM
Sunset: 07:25:35 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:17:38 AM
Sunset: 07:26:34 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: S @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.