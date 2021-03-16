Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 91. Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 91. Actor William Shatner is 90. Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 87. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 86. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 80. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 78. Writer James Patterson is 74. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 73. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 73. Actor Fanny Ardant is 72. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 69. Country singer James House is 66. Actor Lena Olin is 66. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 64. Actor Matthew Modine is 62. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 50. Actor Will Yun Lee is 50. Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 49. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 46. Actor Anne Dudek is 46. Actor Cole Hauser is 46. Actor Kellie Williams is 45. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 45. Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 44. Actor Tiffany Dupont is 40. Rapper Mims is 40. Actor Constance Wu is 39. Actor James Wolk is 36.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:23:33 AM
Sunset: 07:22:47 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:21:58 AM
Sunset: 07:23:47 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:20:23 AM
Sunset: 07:24:47 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:18:48 AM
Sunset: 07:25:47 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:17:12 AM
Sunset: 07:26:46 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:36 AM
Sunset: 07:27:46 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:14:01 AM
Sunset: 07:28:45 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot