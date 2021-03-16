Actor William Smith is 88. Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 82. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 74. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 73. Singer Nick Lowe is 72. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 70. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 70. Comedian Louie Anderson is 68. Actor Donna Pescow is 67. Actor Robert Carradine is 67. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 67. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 65. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 61. TV personality Star Jones is 59. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 57. Actor Peter Jacobson is 56. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 51. Actor Lauren Bowles is 51. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 51. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 51. Actor Megyn Price is 50. Actor Jim Parsons is 48. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 47. Actor Alyson Hannigan is 47. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 45. Actor Amanda Brugel (TV: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 44. Actor Olivia Burnette is 44. Actor Jessica Chastain is 44. Actor Amir Arison is 43. Actor Lake Bell is 42. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 41. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 41. Actor Philip Winchester (TV: “Strike Back”) is 40. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 35. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes is 31.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:23:35 AM
Sunset: 07:22:49 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:22 AM
Sunset: 07:23:49 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:20:25 AM
Sunset: 07:24:49 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:18:50 AM
Sunset: 07:25:49 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:17:14 AM
Sunset: 07:26:49 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:39 AM
Sunset: 07:27:48 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:14:03 AM
Sunset: 07:28:48 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot