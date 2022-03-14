Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 83. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 75. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 74. Singer Nick Lowe is 73. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 71. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 71. Actor Donna Pescow is 68. Actor Robert Carradine is 68. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 68. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 66. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 62. TV personality Star Jones is 60. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 58. Actor Peter Jacobson is 57. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 52. Actor Lauren Bowles is 52. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 52. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 52. Actor Megyn Price is 51. Actor Jim Parsons is 49. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 48. Actor Alyson Hannigan is 48. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 46. Actor Amanda Brugel (TV: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 45. Actor Olivia Burnette is 45. Actor Jessica Chastain is 45. Actor Amir Arison is 44. Actor Lake Bell is 43. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 42. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 42. Actor Philip Winchester (TV: “Strike Back”) is 41. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 36. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes is 32.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Local skilled gaming businesses searched by FBI
- Sunken boat makes for unique scene at Highline Lake State Park
- Peters, Knisley surrender to law enforcement after indictments
- Boebert, others react to Peters indictment
- Growing vs. slow going: Colorado Outdoors opportunity zone outpacing Las Colonias
- Cameron Diaz 'never washes her face'
- Boebert votes against Ukraine aid, Russian oil imports
- Peters, Knisley out on bond
- Grand Junction man gets 14 years in fentanyl death case
- CPW agrees to new state park pass cost
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:27:04 AM
Sunset: 07:20:31 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:25:30 AM
Sunset: 07:21:32 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:23:56 AM
Sunset: 07:22:32 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:21 AM
Sunset: 07:23:32 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:20:46 AM
Sunset: 07:24:32 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:19:11 AM
Sunset: 07:25:32 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Overcast. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:17:35 AM
Sunset: 07:26:32 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.