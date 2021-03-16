Film critic Gene Shalit is 95. Former astronaut James Lovell is 93. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 87. Singer Anita Bryant is 81. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 78. Singer Sir Elton John is 74. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 73. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 68. Actor James McDaniel is 63. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 63. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Actor Brenda Strong is 61. Actor Fred Goss is 60. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 60. Actor Marcia Cross is 59. Author Kate DiCamillo is 57. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 57. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 56. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 55. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 54. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 54. Actor Laz Alonso is 50. Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 46. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 45. Actor Lee Pace is 42. Actor Sean Faris is 39. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 39. Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 37. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Singer Jason Castro is 34. Rapper Big Sean is 33. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 33. Actor Matthew Beard is 32. Actor-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka (mish-AL’-kah) is 32. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 31. Actor Seychelle Gabriel is 30.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:23:35 AM
Sunset: 07:22:49 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:22 AM
Sunset: 07:23:49 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:20:25 AM
Sunset: 07:24:49 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:18:50 AM
Sunset: 07:25:49 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:17:14 AM
Sunset: 07:26:49 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:39 AM
Sunset: 07:27:48 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:14:03 AM
Sunset: 07:28:48 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot