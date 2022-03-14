Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 92. Actor Alan Arkin is 88. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 87. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82. Actor James Caan is 82. Author Erica Jong is 80. Journalist Bob Woodward is 79. Singer Diana Ross is 78. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 74. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 73. Actor Ernest Thomas is 73. Comedian Martin Short is 72. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 72. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 72. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 70. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 69. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 68. Country singer Dean Dillon is 67. Country singer Charly McClain is 66. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 65. Actor Ellia English is 63. Actor Jennifer Grey is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 62. Actor Billy Warlock is 61. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 60. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 60. Actor Michael Imperioli is 56. Rock musician James Iha (EE’-hah) is 54. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 54. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) is 52. Actor Leslie Mann is 50. Actor T.R. Knight is 49. Rapper Juvenile is 47. Actor Amy Smart is 46. Actor Bianca Kajlich (KY’-lihk) is 45. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: “Face the Nation”) is 42. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 38. Actor Keira Knightley is 37. Rapper J-Kwon is 36. Actor Carly Chaikin is 32.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Local skilled gaming businesses searched by FBI
- Sunken boat makes for unique scene at Highline Lake State Park
- Peters, Knisley surrender to law enforcement after indictments
- Boebert, others react to Peters indictment
- Growing vs. slow going: Colorado Outdoors opportunity zone outpacing Las Colonias
- Cameron Diaz 'never washes her face'
- Boebert votes against Ukraine aid, Russian oil imports
- Peters, Knisley out on bond
- Grand Junction man gets 14 years in fentanyl death case
- CPW agrees to new state park pass cost
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:27:04 AM
Sunset: 07:20:31 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:25:30 AM
Sunset: 07:21:32 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:23:56 AM
Sunset: 07:22:32 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:21 AM
Sunset: 07:23:32 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:20:46 AM
Sunset: 07:24:32 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:19:11 AM
Sunset: 07:25:32 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Overcast. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:17:35 AM
Sunset: 07:26:32 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.