Actor Julian Glover is 87. Actor Jerry Lacy is 86. Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 83. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 82. Actor Michael York is 80. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 72. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 63. Jazz musician Dave Koz (kahz) is 59. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 59. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 58. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 57. Actor Talisa Soto is 55. Actor Ben Koldyke is 54. Actor Pauley Perrette is 53. Singer Mariah Carey is 52. Rock musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) is 52. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell is 52. Actor Nathan Fillion is 51. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 47. Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 46. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 38. MLB catcher Buster Posey is 35. Actor Brenda Song is 34. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 32. Actor Taylor Atelian is 27. Actor/R&B singer Halle Bailey is 22. Classical crossover singer Amira Willighagen (TV: “Holland’s Got Talent”) is 18.
- State hid findings of “life-threatening” errors at troubled mental health center
- Pedestrian killed by semi-truck in Delta County
- Peters calls county jail a 'political prison'
- Kylie Jenner announces name change for her baby boy
- Growing vs. slow going: Colorado Outdoors opportunity zone outpacing Las Colonias
- Horizon Drive exit closed Tuesday for death investigation
- Hot Tomato founders working on housing shortage documentary
- Juvenile found guilty in Fruita LDS Church fire
- Boebert votes against Ukraine aid, Russian oil imports
- No looking back: Spinal injury gives GJ nurse educator a passion to help others
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:14:26 AM
Sunset: 07:28:33 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:51 AM
Sunset: 07:29:32 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:11:15 AM
Sunset: 07:30:31 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:09:39 AM
Sunset: 07:31:30 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:08:03 AM
Sunset: 07:32:29 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:27 AM
Sunset: 07:33:28 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:04:52 AM
Sunset: 07:34:26 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
