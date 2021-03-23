Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 85. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 80. Movie director Mike Newell is 79. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 76. Actor Dianne Wiest (weest) is 75. Country singer Reba McEntire is 66. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 63. Actor Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 59. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 55. Actor Tracey Needham is 54. Actor Max Perlich is 53. Movie director Brett Ratner is 52. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 52. Actor Vince Vaughn is 51. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 50. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 48. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 45. Actor Annie Wersching is 44. Actor Julia Stiles is 40. Singer Lady Gaga is 35. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 33.
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:12:25 AM
Sunset: 07:29:45 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NE @ 15mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:10:49 AM
Sunset: 07:30:44 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: N @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:09:13 AM
Sunset: 07:31:42 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 07:07:37 AM
Sunset: 07:32:41 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:06:01 AM
Sunset: 07:33:40 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:04:26 AM
Sunset: 07:34:38 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:02:50 AM
Sunset: 07:35:37 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot