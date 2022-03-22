Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 86. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 81. Movie director Mike Newell is 80. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 77. Actor Dianne Wiest (weest) is 76. Country singer Reba McEntire is 67. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 64. Actor Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 60. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56. Actor Tracey Needham is 55. Actor Max Perlich is 54. Movie director Brett Ratner is 53. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 53. Actor Vince Vaughn is 52. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 51. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 49. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 46. Actor Annie Wersching is 45. Actor Julia Stiles is 41. Singer Lady Gaga is 36. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 34.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- State hid findings of “life-threatening” errors at troubled mental health center
- Pedestrian killed by semi-truck in Delta County
- Peters calls county jail a 'political prison'
- Kylie Jenner announces name change for her baby boy
- Growing vs. slow going: Colorado Outdoors opportunity zone outpacing Las Colonias
- Horizon Drive exit closed Tuesday for death investigation
- Hot Tomato founders working on housing shortage documentary
- Juvenile found guilty in Fruita LDS Church fire
- Boebert votes against Ukraine aid, Russian oil imports
- No looking back: Spinal injury gives GJ nurse educator a passion to help others
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:14:26 AM
Sunset: 07:28:33 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:51 AM
Sunset: 07:29:32 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:11:15 AM
Sunset: 07:30:31 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:09:39 AM
Sunset: 07:31:30 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:08:03 AM
Sunset: 07:32:29 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:27 AM
Sunset: 07:33:28 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:04:52 AM
Sunset: 07:34:26 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.