Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 80. Movie producer-director George Miller is 76. Actor Hattie Winston is 76. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 74. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 71. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 68. Actor Robert Gossett is 67. Rock musician John Lilley is 67. Actor Miranda Richardson is 63. Rock musician John Bigham is 62. Radio personality Ira Glass is 62. Actor Mary Page Keller is 60. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 59. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 59. Actor Laura Harring is 57. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 57. Rapper-actor Tone Loc (lohk) is 55. Actor Julie Bowen is 51. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 50. Actor David Faustino is 47. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 44. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 44. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 40. Actor Jessica Biel is 39. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 37. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 35. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 24. Actor Thomas Barbusca (TV: “The Mick”) is 18. Actor Reylynn Caster is 18.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:54:46 AM
Sunset: 06:00:42 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:53:24 AM
Sunset: 06:01:48 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:52:02 AM
Sunset: 06:02:54 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:50:38 AM
Sunset: 06:04 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: W @ 15mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:49:14 AM
Sunset: 06:05:05 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:47:48 AM
Sunset: 06:06:10 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:46:22 AM
Sunset: 06:07:14 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot