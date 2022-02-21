Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 81. Movie producer-director George Miller is 77. Actor Hattie Winston is 77. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 75. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 72. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 69. Actor Robert Gossett is 68. Rock musician John Lilley is 68. Actor Miranda Richardson is 64. Radio personality Ira Glass is 63. Actor Mary Page Keller is 61. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 60. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 60. Actor Laura Harring is 58. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 58. Rapper-actor Tone Loc (lohk) is 56. Actor Julie Bowen is 52. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 51. Actor David Faustino is 48. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 45. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 45. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 41. Actor Jessica Biel is 40. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 38. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 36. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 25. Actor Thomas Barbusca (TV: “The Mick”) is 19. Actor Reylynn Caster is 19.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:57:50 AM
Sunset: 05:58:18 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM
Sunset: 05:59:25 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:55:10 AM
Sunset: 06:00:32 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
Sunset: 06:01:38 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM
Sunset: 06:02:44 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM
Sunset: 06:03:49 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM
Sunset: 06:04:54 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
