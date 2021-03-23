Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:09:22 AM Sunset: 07:31:52 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 14mph UV Index: 3 Moderate

Thursday Night

Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.