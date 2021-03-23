Actor William Daniels is 94. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 87. Actor Shirley Jones is 87. Musician Herb Alpert is 86. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 81. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 81. Actor Christopher Walken is 78. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 77. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 77. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 77. Former Vice President Al Gore is 74. Author David Eisenhower is 73. Actor Rhea Perlman is 73. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 71. Actor Ed Marinaro is 71. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 66. Actor Marc McClure is 64. Actor William McNamara is 56. Alt-country musician Bob Crawford (The Avett (AY’-veht) Brothers) is 50. Actor Ewan (YOO’-en) McGregor is 50. Actor Erica Tazel is 46. Actor Judi Shekoni is 43. Rapper Tony Yayo is 43. Actor Kate Micucci is 41. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (TV: “Atlanta” Stage: “Book of Mormon”) is 39. Actor Melissa Ordway is 38. Jazz musician Christian Scott is 38. Pop musician Jack Antonoff (fun.) is 37. Actor Jessica Szohr is 36.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot