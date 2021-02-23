Actor Paula Prentiss is 83. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 80. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 73. Author James Ellroy is 73. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 71. Singer Chris Rea is 70. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 69. Actor Kay Lenz is 68. Musician Emilio Estefan is 68. Movie director Scott Hicks is 68. Actor Catherine O’Hara is 67. Actor Mykelti (MY’-kul-tee) Williamson is 64. Actor Patricia Heaton is 63. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 63. Actor Steven Weber is 60. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 58. Actor Stacy Edwards is 56. Rapper Grand Puba is 55. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 54. Actor Patsy Kensit is 53. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 53. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 52. Actor Andrea Bendewald is 51. Actor Nick Stabile (stah-BEEL’) is 51. Country singer Jason Sellers is 50. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 44. Actor Jessica Heap is 38. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 36. TV personality Whitney Port is 36. Actor Audrey Esparza is 35. Actor Margo Harshman is 35. Actor Josh Bowman is 33. Actor Andrea Bowen is 31. Actor Jenna Boyd is 28.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:54:46 AM
Sunset: 06:00:42 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:53:24 AM
Sunset: 06:01:48 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:52:02 AM
Sunset: 06:02:54 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:50:38 AM
Sunset: 06:04 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: W @ 15mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:49:14 AM
Sunset: 06:05:05 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:47:48 AM
Sunset: 06:06:10 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:46:22 AM
Sunset: 06:07:14 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot