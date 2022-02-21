Actor Paula Prentiss is 84. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 81. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 74. Author James Ellroy is 74. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 72. Singer Chris Rea is 71. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 70. Actor Kay Lenz is 69. Musician Emilio Estefan is 69. Movie director Scott Hicks is 69. Actor Catherine O’Hara is 68. Actor Mykelti (MY’-kul-tee) Williamson is 65. Actor Patricia Heaton is 64. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 64. Actor Steven Weber is 61. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 59. Actor Stacy Edwards is 57. Rapper Grand Puba is 56. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 55. Actor Patsy Kensit is 54. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 54. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 53. Actor Andrea Bendewald is 52. Actor Nick Stabile (stah-BEEL’) is 52. Country singer Jason Sellers is 51. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 45. Actor Jessica Heap is 39. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 37. TV personality Whitney Port is 37. Actor Audrey Esparza is 36. Actor Margo Harshman is 36. Actor Josh Bowman is 34. Actor Andrea Bowen is 32. Actor Jenna Boyd is 29.
