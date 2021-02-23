Actor Paul Sand is 89. Actor James B. Sikking is 87. Actor Dean Stockwell is 85. Actor Fred Williamson is 83. Actor Samantha Eggar is 82. Actor Michael Warren is 75. Actor Eddie Hodges is 74. Singer Eddy Grant is 73. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield is 67. Magician Penn Jillette is 66. Actor Adriana Barraza is 65. Actor Talia Balsam is 62. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 59. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 55. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 52. Rock musician John Frusciante (froo-SHAN’-tee) is 51. Singer Rome is 51. Actor Kevin Connolly is 47. Actor Eva Mendes is 47. Actor Jill Ritchie is 47. Actor Jolene Blalock is 46. Model Niki Taylor is 46. Actor Kimberly McCullough is 43. Actor Karolina Wydra is 40. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 39. Actor Dominique McElligott is 35. Actor Sterling Knight is 32. Actor Jake Lloyd is 32. Actor Micah Fowler is 23.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:54:46 AM
Sunset: 06:00:42 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:53:24 AM
Sunset: 06:01:48 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:52:02 AM
Sunset: 06:02:54 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:50:38 AM
Sunset: 06:04 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: W @ 15mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:49:14 AM
Sunset: 06:05:05 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:47:48 AM
Sunset: 06:06:10 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:46:22 AM
Sunset: 06:07:14 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot