Actor Paul Sand is 90. Actor James B. Sikking is 88. Actor Fred Williamson is 84. Actor Samantha Eggar is 83. Actor Michael Warren is 76. Actor Eddie Hodges is 75. Singer Eddy Grant is 74. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 70. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield is 68. Magician Penn Jillette is 67. Actor Adriana Barraza is 66. Actor Talia Balsam is 63. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 60. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 56. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 53. Rock musician John Frusciante (froo-SHAN’-tee) is 52. Singer Rome is 52. Actor Kevin Connolly is 48. Actor Eva Mendes is 48. Actor Jill Ritchie is 48. Actor Jolene Blalock is 47. Model Niki Taylor is 47. Actor Kimberly McCullough is 44. Actor Karolina Wydra is 41. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 40. Actor Dominique McElligott is 36. Actor Sterling Knight is 33. Actor Jake Lloyd is 33. Actor Micah Fowler is 24.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:57:50 AM
Sunset: 05:58:18 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM
Sunset: 05:59:25 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:55:10 AM
Sunset: 06:00:32 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
Sunset: 06:01:38 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM
Sunset: 06:02:44 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM
Sunset: 06:03:49 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM
Sunset: 06:04:54 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
