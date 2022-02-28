Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 98. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 96. Dancer-actor Carmen de Lavallade is 91. Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 85. Former Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, R-Mo., is 83. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 82. Actor Ben Murphy is 80. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 78. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 77. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 75. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 75. Singer Kiki Dee is 75. TV consumer reporter John Stossel is 75. Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 74. Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 69. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 69. Actor Tom Arnold is 63. Actor D.L. Hughley is 59. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 58. Actor Shuler Hensley is 55. Actor Connie Britton is 55. Actor Moira Kelly is 54. Actor Amy Pietz is 53. Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 52. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 50. Country singer Trent Willmon is 49. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 48. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 45. Actor Shaun Evans is 42. Rock musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) is 38. MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 36. Actor Eli Marienthal is 36. Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 31. Actor Dillon Freasier is 26. Actor Savannah Stehlin is 26. Actor Millicent Simmonds (Film: “Wonderstruck”) is 19.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Benge's Shoe Store, Hog and Hen storefronts find new tenants amid Downtown GJ moves
- Snoop Dogg to perform DJ Snoopadelic show in GJ
- Montrose’s Lopez beat nationally ranked wrestler to cap undefeated season
- Monument formation to be renamed under Haaland order
- Hill took pay cut from original deal in new D51 superintendent contract
- Groundbreaking for Grand Junction LDS Temple set for April 16
- D51 school board votes on superintendent contract for Brian Hill
- First family of Afghan refugees arrives in Grand Junction with community support
- Bin 707 chef Niernberg nominated for national award
- Cedaredge golf course at center of slew of resignations
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:48:12 AM
Sunset: 06:05:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:46:46 AM
Sunset: 06:07 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:45:19 AM
Sunset: 06:08:04 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:43:52 AM
Sunset: 06:09:08 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:42:23 AM
Sunset: 06:10:12 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:40:54 AM
Sunset: 06:11:15 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:39:25 AM
Sunset: 06:12:18 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.