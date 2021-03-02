Jazz musician George Coleman is 86. Actor Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 85. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 83. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 77. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 76. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 75. Pop singer Peggy March is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 68. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 64. Singer Gary Numan is 63. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 62. Actor Aidan Quinn is 62. Actor Camryn Manheim is 60. Actor Leon (no last name) is 60. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 53. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 51. Actor Andrea Parker is 51. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 48. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 45. Actor Laura Main is 44. Actor James Van Der Beek is 44. R&B singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 43. Actor Nick Zano is 43. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 42. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 42. Actor Jessica Collins is 38. R&B singer Kristinia (kris-teh-NEE’-ah) DeBarge is 31.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:44:59 AM
Sunset: 06:08:24 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:43:32 AM
Sunset: 06:09:27 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:42:03 AM
Sunset: 06:10:31 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:40:34 AM
Sunset: 06:11:34 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:39:04 AM
Sunset: 06:12:37 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:37:34 AM
Sunset: 06:13:40 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:36:03 AM
Sunset: 06:14:42 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot