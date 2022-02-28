Jazz musician George Coleman is 87. Actor Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 86. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 84. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 78. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 77. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 76. Pop singer Peggy March is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 69. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 65. Singer Gary Numan is 64. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 63. Actor Aidan Quinn is 63. Actor Camryn Manheim is 61. Actor Leon (no last name) is 61. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 54. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 52. Actor Andrea Parker is 52. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 49. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 46. Actor Laura Main is 45. Actor James Van Der Beek is 45. R&B singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 44. Actor Nick Zano is 44. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 43. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 43. Actor Jessica Collins is 39. R&B singer Kristinia (kris-teh-NEE’-ah) DeBarge is 32.030822-
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Benge's Shoe Store, Hog and Hen storefronts find new tenants amid Downtown GJ moves
- Snoop Dogg to perform DJ Snoopadelic show in GJ
- Montrose’s Lopez beat nationally ranked wrestler to cap undefeated season
- Monument formation to be renamed under Haaland order
- Hill took pay cut from original deal in new D51 superintendent contract
- Groundbreaking for Grand Junction LDS Temple set for April 16
- D51 school board votes on superintendent contract for Brian Hill
- First family of Afghan refugees arrives in Grand Junction with community support
- Bin 707 chef Niernberg nominated for national award
- Cedaredge golf course at center of slew of resignations
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:48:12 AM
Sunset: 06:05:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:46:46 AM
Sunset: 06:07 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:45:19 AM
Sunset: 06:08:04 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:43:52 AM
Sunset: 06:09:08 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:42:23 AM
Sunset: 06:10:12 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:40:54 AM
Sunset: 06:11:15 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:39:25 AM
Sunset: 06:12:18 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.