Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 98. Singer Lloyd Price is 88. Actor Joyce Van Patten is 87. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 85. Actor Trish Van Devere is 80. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 79. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 79. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 78. Rock musician Robin Trower is 76. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 73. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Actor Jaime Lyn Bauer is 72. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 70. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 64. Actor Linda Fiorentino is 63. Actor Tom Amandes is 62. Actor-director Lonny Price is 62. Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 61. Actor Juliette Binoche is 57. Rock musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) is 53. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 51. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 50. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 50. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly is 49. Actor Kerr Smith is 49. Actor Oscar Isaac is 42. Comedian Jordan Klepper (TV: “The Daily Show”) is 42. Rapper Chingy is 41. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 41. Rock musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) is 40. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 36. Actor Brittany Snow is 35. Rapper Bow Wow is 34. Rapper YG is 31. Actor Luis Armand Garcia is 29. Actor Cierra Ramirez is 26.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:44:55 AM
Sunset: 06:08:18 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:43:27 AM
Sunset: 06:09:22 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 06:41:59 AM
Sunset: 06:10:26 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:40:30 AM
Sunset: 06:11:29 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:39 AM
Sunset: 06:12:32 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:37:29 AM
Sunset: 06:13:35 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:35:58 AM
Sunset: 06:14:37 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
